KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its number is being spoofed.

Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the number on your caller ID to disguise their identity. With the KBI receiving multiple reports, the agency released some tips to remember:

  • The KBI might call you related to a case, or to arrange an interview, but will not request your social security number, date of birth, account number, or any other personal information.
  • Never give your personal information out over the phone.
  • If a caller is acting suspicious, hang up and verify the number’s authenticity.
  • If you have been a victim of spoofing, report it to the FCC.

