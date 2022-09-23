KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says its number is being spoofed.

Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the number on your caller ID to disguise their identity. With the KBI receiving multiple reports, the agency released some tips to remember:

The KBI might call you related to a case, or to arrange an interview, but will not request your social security number, date of birth, account number, or any other personal information.

Never give your personal information out over the phone.

If a caller is acting suspicious, hang up and verify the number’s authenticity.

If you have been a victim of spoofing, report it to the FCC.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com