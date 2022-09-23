Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of woman at S. Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict against a man charged in the October 2020 murder of a 33-yar-old woman at a south Wichita motel. The jury found 42-year-old Ricky Hollins guilty of first-degree murder, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Hollins is convicted of murdering Stephanie Duran on Oct. 21, 2020. Wichita police said the next morning (Oct. 22, 2020), a staff member at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway found Duran, injured and unresponsive.

Police arrested Hollins on Oct. 23, 2020. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com