Man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of woman at S. Wichita motel

A Sedgwick County jury found 42-year-old Ricky Hollins guilty of first-degree murder in the...
A Sedgwick County jury found 42-year-old Ricky Hollins guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of Stephanie Duran at a south Wichita motel.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict against a man charged in the October 2020 murder of a 33-yar-old woman at a south Wichita motel. The jury found 42-year-old Ricky Hollins guilty of first-degree murder, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Hollins is convicted of murdering Stephanie Duran on Oct. 21, 2020. Wichita police said the next morning (Oct. 22, 2020), a staff member at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway found Duran, injured and unresponsive.

Police arrested Hollins on Oct. 23, 2020. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt

Latest News

Heights offense explodes over West
Heights offense explodes over West
A Sept. 23 fire extensively damaged a duplex in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, in south...
Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire
Democrat Laura Kelly (left) and Republican Derek Schmidt (right).
FF 12 Fact Check: Ad calls out Derek Schmidt’s record on school funding
KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’