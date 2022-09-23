Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire

A Sept. 23 fire extensively damaged a duplex in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, in south...
A Sept. 23 fire extensively damaged a duplex in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, in south Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered minor injuries in a late Friday-morning fire to a duplex in south Wichita. Crews with the Wichita Department responded to the call made a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, southwest of East Mount Vernon and Washington.

A fire official at the scene said crews arrived to find heavy fire on both sides of the duplex. The fire extensively damaged the property.

