NEXTGEN TV Coming to Kansas

NEXTGEN TV

Over-the-air broadcast is still very much alive, with a new standard that enables everything from 4K resolution to Dolby audio

What is Next Generation TV?

The next generation of broadcast television technology is right around the corner. NEXTGEN TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, offers 4K ultra high definition video quality, theater-like sound, mobile reception and innovative new features to enhance and expand your broadcast viewing experience. NEXTGEN TV lets local TV stations better personalize their broadcasts with information and interactive features so you can get the content and features most relevant to you. For broadcasters, this means a more compelling and interactive way to tell our stories, whether it is breaking news, live sports or your favorite drama or reality show. This broadcast technology can also enable warnings about impending storms and alerting you to other emergencies, with targeted public announcements that are interactive and mobile. NEXTGEN TV is based on Internet Protocol (IP), just like online video services, and uses web languages for interactivity, so you can expect more innovation and new services, bringing you the best combination of online and broadcast television.

When is it coming?

KWCH and KSCW are Schedued to go live on October 25, 2022

How to Rescan Your Antenna TV

1. Select Scan or Autotune from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.

2.Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is complete you will still find your favorite stations on the same channel number as before. If you have rescanning difficulties, you can usually find instructions by selecting the Set-Up or Menu button on your television or converter box remote control.