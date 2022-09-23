Safe stolen from Wingstop in Salina

Surveillance image of theft at Salina restaurant.
Surveillance image of theft at Salina restaurant.(Salina Police Department)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for a suspect in the theft of a safe from a Wingstop restaurant in the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street.

The theft happened on Sept. 16, when an employee arrived to open the restaurant and found the safe was missing. Video surveillance shows a suspect forced entry through the rear door during early morning hours and removed the safe.

If you have any information concerning the incident of about the identity of the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 785-285-TIPS. You can also make an online tip here or call the Salina Police Department at 784-826-7210.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

