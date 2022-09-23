Student injured in bus crash in Hesston

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One student was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, 911 dispatch confirmed.

The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road.

The student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8:15, authorities remained on scene.

No other details were immediately provided. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com