Student injured in bus crash in Hesston
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One student was injured in a bus crash in Hesston Friday morning, 911 dispatch confirmed.
The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hesston Road.
The student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 8:15, authorities remained on scene.
No other details were immediately provided. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
