Warm start to the weekend

Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 Saturday
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a warm start to the weekend before a cold front brings slightly cooler weather Sunday.

It will be a cool start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, which will bring high temperatures back into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. The front is expected to move through dry with no chance of rain.

Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s through most of next week with little change in the weather pattern. This will likely keep us dry most of next week with rain chances remaining low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: N 5-10. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59

Sun: High: 83 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 51 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt

Latest News

Weather timeline for Wichita area.
Fall feeling fades Friday
Chances for showers return to Kansas
One more round of showers, then brighter skies return
timeline
First day of fall will feel like it
Thursday looks quite cool statewide.
Much needed rain arrives