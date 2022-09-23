WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a warm start to the weekend before a cold front brings slightly cooler weather Sunday.

It will be a cool start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s to near 90 with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday night, which will bring high temperatures back into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday. The front is expected to move through dry with no chance of rain.

Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s through most of next week with little change in the weather pattern. This will likely keep us dry most of next week with rain chances remaining low.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 59

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: N 5-10. High: 91

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 59

Sun: High: 83 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 51 Sunny.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

