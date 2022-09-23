Week of Sept. 26: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on the financial sector

MONDAY: Accounting Manager | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $53,000-$85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12107959 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related area • 2+ or more years of experience in a related area • Excellent written and verbal communication skills | Metal-Fab Inc has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Relationship Banker I | Simmons Bank | Wichita | $15-$18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12207692 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent • 1 year customer-facing and goal-oriented experience • This position requires registration with the National Mortgage... For full info follow application link | Simmons Bank has five additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Universal Banker | Emprise Bank | Wichita | $16.35-$20.43 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12203130 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma, GED or Equivalent • 2+ years of customer service experience required • 1+ year of bank teller experience required • Successfully pass a credit check required • Proficiency with large server-based applications and typical desktop software required | Emprise Bank has 28 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: ERP Analyst | D-J Engineering, Inc. | Augusta | $50,000-$70,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12100187| Qualifications: •SyteLine 2 years of experience •ERP systems 2 years of experience •Development of new modules/functionality | D-J Engineering, Inc. has 19 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Senior Financial Accountant | Kuhn Krause | Hutchinson | $145,000-$60,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11437160 | Qualifications: • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or related area • 2+ years of experience • Ability to travel to other Kuhn facilities as necessary | Kuhn Krause has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

