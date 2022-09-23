Where’s Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show

By Shane Konicki
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base is almost here!

It’s the first time in four years that folks from around the area will get to come out and see it, and this morning we’re bringing you the details if you want to check out some amazing aerial feats -- including from the Thunderbirds!

You can find more information at www.frontiersinflight.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
Student stabbed in apparent ‘road rage’ incident outside Dodge City High School
Eleven-year-old Nathan Veith suffered critical injuries when he was struck in a crosswalk while...
Family: 11-year-old boy struck in crosswalk remains in critical condition
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets

Latest News

Shane wraps up his visit to McConnell Air Force Base with the coolest aircraft in town!
Where's Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show 4
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of Sept. 26: Job of the Day
Shane Konicki checks out the amazing air show coming to McConnell AFB this weekend.
Where's Shane? Frontiers in Flight Air Show 1
Bus involved in crash in Hesston.
One injured in bus crash in Hesston