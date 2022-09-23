Wichita Public Library’s ‘Amnesty Week’ starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to get lost materials back into circulation, the Wichita Public Library is giving customers who have long overdue library materials the opportunity to return them and have overdue fees waived. This chance comes with the library’s Amnesty Week, set for Sept. 26 – Oct. 2.

“During this week, customers with materials considered long overdue (multiple months or years not returned) can visit any seven Wichita Public Library locations and return materials at the front desk, no questions asked, no matter the condition,” the City of Wichita explained in a news release.

Long-overdue materials (months or years late) will only be accepted during Amnesty Week, the city said. You can learn more about the opportunity here: https://www.wichitalibrary.org/finefree.

Amnesty Week is an effort that follows last month’s announcement from the city that customers won’t have to pay for overdue materials as long as they’re returned within 30 days of checking them out. This change comes with a new initiative approved within Wichita’s 2023 budget.

“Research has shown that overdue fines are not effective in encouraging patrons to return library materials. Instead, overdue fines become a barrier to using the library,” the Wichita Public Library explained on its website. “With the elimination of overdue fines, Wichita Public Library joins libraries across the country that choose to focus on access to information without barriers. We want you to feel welcome and that your time is well spent.”

While Wichita Public Library accounts aren’t accruing fines any longer, the library emphasized that returning overdue materials is important.

“If materials are not returned within 30 days of the due date, you will be responsible for paying the cost to replace the material plus a $7 processing fee,” the Wichita Public Library warned about what customers can expect outside of Amnesty Week.

