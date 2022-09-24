2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night.

Officers were called to the first shooting at 5600 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are searching for two suspects who they believed knew the victim. They have no reason to believe a threat to the public. There were several witnesses to the incident who are cooperating with detectives.

Less than an hour after the first report, officers were called to the 1700 block of N. Lawrence, near 17th and Woodlawn, for the second shooting. Neighbors said one person was shot while standing outside of their vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SHOOTING: @WichitaPolice on scene of a second shooting Friday night in the 1700 block N. Lawrence Ln., southeast of 21st and Woodlawn. Neighbors tell me one person was shot. EMS left the scene a short time ago. I’m waiting on a briefing from WPD. @KWCH12 #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/qkqvvBUDbU — Branden Stitt (@KWCHBSTITT) September 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com