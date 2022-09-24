Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita.

From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.

Brandy Evans, vice president of marketing at Visit Wichita, said the growing number of events is a benefit to residents, tourists, and Wichita’s economy.

“We want more. We want more visitors. quite frankly that adds to the quality of life for locals too. so, what’s good for the local is good for the visitor,” said Evans.

On average, Evans said visitors to Wichita spend nearly $200 a day on lodging, food and things to do. Year-to-date, she said Wichita event attendance is up compared to 2020 and 2021.

“So, we’re back at pre-pandemic levels in terms of hotel visitations and people into our community, and the more people that come, the more money that they spend,” said Evans.

12 NEWS found Kyle Wiens purchasing tickets to Saturday’s NHL game between the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues at INTRUST Bank Arena. He said he sees the benefit of more to do in Wichita.

“It’s not just going to be Wichita people that are here. There’s going to be people from St. Louis and from Arizona that come out to kind of take a look at the team. You know the traveling for those national teams like that is incredible. We’re pretty excited,” said Wiens.

At least two events in Kansas have drawn more than 300,000 people this year. The Kansas State Fair saw more than 315,000 people go through its gates, beating the 282,000 total in 2021. The Wichita River Festival saw an estimated 330,000 people attend the nine-day event.

