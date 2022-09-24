Defense department identifies remains of WWII Navy Seaman from SE Kansas

WASHINGTON (KWCH) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Pete Turk, 20, of Scammon, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Oct. 1, 2021.

According to the Department of Defense, Turk was among the 104 crewmen killed on Dec. 7, 1941, when a Japanese aircraft used torpedoes and bombs to attack the USS California, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

From December 1941 to April 1942, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 39 men from the USS California at that time. The AGRS buried the unidentified remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified the 25 Unknowns who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Turk.

In 2018, DPAA personnel exhumed the 25 USS California Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Turk’s remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Turk’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Turk is the first of the missing from the USS California to be accounted for. He will be buried on October 17, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com