Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline

Some Wichitans say they're willing to drive the extra mile to get more for less.
By Abbey Higginbotham and KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices.

“We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much it every week to fill it up.”

Gas prices are decreasing for Kansas. However, in Wichita, residents say they’re paying higher prices than in other parts of the state.

Crude oil is a global commodity. The prices are set by supply and demand, and proximity to highly trafficked areas can influence higher gas prices.

According to AAA, the Kansas national average for gas sits at an average of $3.44 per gallon. So stepping outside of Wichita city limits can make a difference in how much you pay to fill up.

In town, you might see higher gas prices like $3.57 a gallon at Valero located near 21st and Minnesota. But in Rose Hill, gas is $3.24 per gallon. Some of the lowest priced gas in the surrounding area. McPherson is another place you can find lower gas prices, at $3.31 per gallon.

Some contributing factors to those differing gasoline prices within the state include distance from supply, supply disruptions, retail competition, and operating costs.

People 12 NEWS talked to said they don’t mind driving an extra mile if it means they can get more for less.

“It saves a lot as a student it saves a lot of money for us to fill up outside the city.”

