History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival.

The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment.

Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications of Kansas Pride, said she is excited to see Topeka becoming more inclusive.

“We really felt like there needed to be a Kansas statewide pride organization,” said Hildebrand. “Not only to help build the community, but support and promote the community as well.”

As the sun shined down on Evergy Plaza, many in attendance enjoyed the afternoon with live music, food trucks, vendors, fountains and comedian acts.

The festivities will continue into Saturday night with the Pride Kansas Drag Night at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 8:00. Claire St. Claire, Drag Queen performer, said this event is an opportunity for LGBTQ+ members to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity.

“Just knowing that support,” said Claire. “That collaboration, that they’re here to support me and I’m there to support them. It’s just a relationship that doesn’t need to be spoken. It’s a relationship beyond words. It’s a connection we all know we feel because we’re part of this community.”

