Kansas beats Duke to improve to 4-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks fended off Duke for a 35-27 win Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the leading rusher in the game, tallying 11 totes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels’ second touchdown of the game went 73 yards after a catch-and-run by Daniel Hishaw Jr., putting Kansas ahead in the second quarter. They maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

Kansas, which received votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, will host Iowa State (3-1) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

