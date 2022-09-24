Kansas beats Duke to improve to 4-0

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throws a pass against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Jayhawks fended off Duke for a 35-27 win Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He was also the leading rusher in the game, tallying 11 totes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels’ second touchdown of the game went 73 yards after a catch-and-run by Daniel Hishaw Jr., putting Kansas ahead in the second quarter. They maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

Kansas, which received votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, will host Iowa State (3-1) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered very critical injuries during a shooting Friday night in...
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football...
KU announces football sellout for Saturday vs. Duke
Ben Flowers
Wichita State runner returns to cross country after near-3-year layoff
Kansas football holds its 2022 Media Day, preaches how different this team feels from 2021.
Kansas improves to 3-0 with road win over Houston
The Kansas State Wildcats blanked the South Dakota Coyotes in their season opener Saturday...
Takeaways from K-State’s 34-0 opener over South Dakota