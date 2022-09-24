Mild, a bit breezy Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas.

A quiet weather pattern is on the way for the week ahead with no significant storm systems coming through Kansas. This will keep us dry and sunny for the next several days.

Temperatures for the week ahead will remain mild and near average for the end of September with highs remaining in the low to mid 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 82

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW/N 5-10. Low: 51

Mon: High: 81 Sunny.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 53 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.