Summer-like today, cooler Sunday

Much warmer today, cooler Sunday
Much warmer today, cooler Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a couple of days of below normal temperatures the system that produced that nice weather is moving out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes. The net result is more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast today. Under sunny skies temperatures will warm up quickly into the 80s and top out in the 80s and low 90s later this afternoon. Wind speeds will remain less than 15 mph.

A weak cold front pushes through Kansas this evening, however the “cooler” air with it, doesn’t show up until Sunday. Sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s will feel more seasonable and the north winds will be a little stronger making it feel pretty nice. The nice weather will continue through the week with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a warming trend into the upper 80s towards the end of the week and next weekend. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/N 5-10. High: 91

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 60

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild, a bit breezy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 83

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 51

Mon: High: 80 Sunny and mild.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

