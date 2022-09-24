Wichita group offers free naloxone to combat overdose deaths

The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses...
The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses in Wichita and Sedgwick County.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning, Safe Streets Wichita handed out free naloxone, a life-saving medication to reverse an overdose.

The group is working to provide resources and education to address the rise in fatal overdoses in Wichita and Sedgwick County.

They partnered with Remedy Alliance for the People and Points of Distribution to get the naloxone doses they are distributing to people who might have a substance abuse disorder or to anyone else that wants any.

“One of the guys that came by earlier, one of his daughters has substance use disorder, told him about this event, and he was like, I have to get here right now, so we got him connected with some free Naloxone,” said Safe Streets Wichita Community Mobilizer Ngoc Vuong.

Out at Lincoln Park, they also provided information about other resources for treatment and recovery and raise awareness.

They said that providing naloxone helps to build a relationship that can pay off later.

Vuong said, “If you can’t get folks to stop using drugs, how can you get them to use it safely in a way that if, whenever they’re ready, they have that option to get treatment? They have that option to get recovery. You can’t do recovery if people are dead.”

Voung said it’s about meeting people where they’re at.

Safe Streets hopes to make the distribution a monthly event, if not more frequently, to make sure free naloxone is available in the community.

Information about future events and other ways the community can help can be found on Safe Streets’ Facebook and social media.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
Southeast High School in Wichita, Kansas
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered very critical injuries during a shooting Friday night in...
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita

Latest News

A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered very critical injuries during a shooting Friday night in...
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
Frontiers in Flights Air Show
Events return to Wichita in full force
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
Defense department identifies remains of WWII Navy Seaman from SE Kansas