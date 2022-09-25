Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

A motorcycle rider crashed while being chased by police at Sedgwick County Park.
A motorcycle rider crashed while being chased by police at Sedgwick County Park.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and attempted to stop them. Police say that led to two separate chases. One of the chases was called off, but the other led into Sedgwick County Park a few blocks away, where the motorcycle rider went over a pedestrian bridge and crashed into a culvert.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say his condition has improved. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The other motorcycle riders got away. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

