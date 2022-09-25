K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following an upset win over a top-10 Oklahoma team, the Kansas State Wildcats made their way into the top 25 of the latest Associated Press poll, released Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0 for the first time since 2009, were on the outside looking in.

The Wildcats defeated the Sooners in Norman Saturday night, 41-34, after a five-touchdown performance from quarterback Adrian Martinez. Kansas State moves into the top 25 as the No. 25 ranked team. Kansas received the most votes of any team not in the top 25, essentially serving as the No. 26 team in voters’ eyes.

Kansas defeated Duke, 35-27, after their signal-caller Jalon Daniels threw for four passing touchdowns and added another with his legs.

KSU will take on Texas Tech Saturday at 11 a.m. in Lubbock.

Kansas will host Iowa State Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Jayhawks haven’t appeared in a poll since 2009, holding the longest unranked streak of any power conference program.

