Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in four years, the Frontiers in Flight air show is back in Wichita. Headlined by the Thunderbirds, the event brought people of all ages out to McConnell Air Force Base.

It’s been a long-awaited return to Wichita for the thunderbirds making their first trip back since 2018. The Thunderbirds performed stunts at high rates of speed across the Wichita skies for thousands in attendance to see.

“You get to see it all at once with smoke and explosions so it’s amazing,” said Spencer Waldrip, who was at the show Saturday.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II was one of many other aircraft that was a part of the show. Some other aircraft featured the Thunderbird C-17, Boeing 777, and the Dream Lifter.

Some say they’re thankful for the military for bringing the air show back to Wichita for the first time in four years

“It’s an amazing thing to do,” said Triston Miller, who was at the show Saturday. “It’s awesome to show us what they do daily.”

The free event continues on Sunday with gates opening at McConnell at 9 a.m. The show starts at noon, with the Thunderbirds taking off at 3 p.m.

