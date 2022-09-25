Mild again Monday

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again Monday as a quiet weather pattern sets up for the week ahead.

It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with sunshine and light winds.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week with mainly sunny skies.

There will not be any significant storm systems coming through Kansas this week, which means we will likely remain dry.

The mild and quiet weather pattern will likely continue as October begins next weekend with highs remaining in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 53

Tue: High: 86 Sunny.

Wed: High: 82 Low: 53 Sunny.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 54 Sunny.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

