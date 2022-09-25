Newton apartment fire critically injures 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Newton confirms that Newton Fire and EMS crews are working to extinguish a fire at Fox Meadows Apartments near West 12th Street.

Twelve units within the building have been affected and one person was taken by ambulance to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We have a crew on the scene.

