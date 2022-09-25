Quiet weather pattern this week

Cool mornings, warm afternoons
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The persistent, dry and stable weather pattern will continue through the end of September.

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s, 50s and low 60s across Kansas as a cold front passed through the state before dawn. North winds behind the front will usher in cooler temperatures when compared to Saturday’s 80s and 90s. Plenty of sunshine today with a nice breeze from the north will result in highs reaching the 70s and lower 80s across Kansas. Winds will diminish after sunset and with clear skies and light winds temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s. Another nice day on Monday- for that matter, the entire week will have comfortable temperatures both in the morning and afternoon.

No precipitation in sight as the weather systems moving through the flow will be moisture starved and hardly produce enough lift for cloud formation. Sunshine will dominate through the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy and not as hot. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 82

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NW 10-15; diminishing. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: N 5-10. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E LIGHT. Low: 53

Tue: High: 86 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 53 Sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 53 Sunny.

