US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Bourn was killed when a driver veered off a Colorado interstate, striking her and seven...
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
Frontiers in Flight Air Show takes flight this weekend at McConnell AFB
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered very critical injuries during a shooting Friday night in...
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita