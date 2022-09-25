Victory in the Valley holds annual cancer 5k & 2k fundraiser

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Victory in Valley celebrated 30 years of its “East Meets West Walk and Run” Saturday morning at Exploration Place. Victory in the valley is a cancer support organization serving all people with all cancers.

The event raised money to help families with loved ones diagnosed with cancer in Kansas.

Storm Team 12 meteorologist, Jake Dunne, took 1st place in the 5K overall and 12 News reporter, Abbey Higginbotham, placed first in her age group.

The race raised more than $130,000 for the organization.

