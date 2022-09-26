Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A year after the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, calls for justice continue. Monday afternoon, a rally to mark one year happened outside the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Lofton died two days after being restrained and placed face down for more than 30 minutes.

The themes of Monday’s rally was to celebrate Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability, saying no one’s been disciplined for Lofton’s death. In explaining the determination not to file charges in the case, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett cited the state’s stand-your-ground law. Some advocates for Lofton’s case say they haven’t seen real change and changes only happen when there’s some level of accountability.

“We’re not going to give up until we see justice,” advocate Kristen Powell said.

Powell is among those who feel impacted by Lofton’s case.

“I grew up in foster care, I grew up in these facilities,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be in the system, to not have help, to not be heard. I’ve been fighting for system reform since I was 18 years old.

Powell said Lofton’s death shows the need for reform. She indicated what’s happened since then isn’t enough.

“(I) feel like our community hasn’t done much to change anything,” she said.

Powell said for her, change starts with the accountability of the staff at JIAC.

“They’re still not being held accountable,” she said. “So, for me, I feel like, you’re just showing young people that their lives don’t matter.”

The main action taken after Lofton’s death was formation of a community task force that put forth recommendations on juvenile justice, mental health and foster care. Those recommendations are for agencies with the City of Wichita, Sedgwick County and the state.

“This was not an incident that anybody wanted to happen. We took it very seriously and we were full participants with the task force and really working to understand the needs,” said Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Director Steve Stonehouse.

Sedgwick County Department of Corrections has made policy changes at JIAC and continue implementing new training, also adding around-the-clock access to medical and mental health services.

“To assess them and make sure that they’re getting the help they need while they’re going through (the) court process,” Stonehouse said.

Tracey C. Mason, Sr, a member of the community task force, said forming the group was a needed step but he doesn’t see it making a difference.

“Procedures that were in place did not get followed, so adding onto and making new policies that you’re not going to follow is not going to hold anybody accountable,” he said.

At the end of last month, the City of Wichita reported completing a quarter of the task force’s recommendations for the city with another 60% in progress. There was also an agreement signed between the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County, laying out the Wichita Police Department’s role and responsibilities with taking a juvenile to JIAC.

This summer, Lofton’s family also filed a civil suit against Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita. That case is ongoing.

