Clear, calm, cool start to work week

By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and cool start to the work week. However, bright blue skies will take wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s into the lowers 80s this afternoon, or a few degrees above average for late September.

A weak cold front will sweep across the state on Tuesday. However, no moisture is expected with the front and highs will only fall a few degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of work week, and month of September looks unusually quiet with near normal temperatures in the lower 80s on Wednesday warming to near 90 degrees this weekend.

Looking ahead… a stronger cold front with showers and storms is possible around October 4th or 5th, or the middle of next week, but the exact details are uncertain at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 87.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 81. Sunny, slightly cooler.

Thu: Low: 52. High: 83. Mostly sunny and a little breezy.

Fri: Low: 53. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 57. High: 87. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 88. Mostly sunny and warm.

