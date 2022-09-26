A cold front will cool things down midweek

Dry weather prevails this week
Changes will arrive midweek.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another cold front will cross the Plains Tuesday evening, which will bring some cooler weather into midweek. There’s not much chance of rain with it, so the drought won’t see any improvement this week.

Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will see a good dose of sunshine coming up Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will mainly be in the 80s Tuesday, but behind the front Wednesday, much of the state will have 70s.

Look for the sunshine to continue later in the week with highs mainly in the low 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/NE 5-10. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 80 Sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

