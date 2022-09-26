Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

The non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training.

“First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,” said Bob Giebler, a 92-year-old veteran.

Monday’s event was held at Stearman Field in Benton, Kansas. Organizers say their mission is to give veterans and seniors the adventure of a lifetime.

“These people sacrifice in ways that us non-veterans can’t even imagine. This is our way of just saying thank you for everything they’ve done for us,” said Dream Flights pilot and founder Darryl Fisher said.

If you would like to request a flight, there is a “Request a Dream Flight” option on the organization’s website.

