Fire displaces residents at Newton apartment complex

Fox Meadows apartments in Newton suffer damage from fire
Fox Meadows apartments in Newton suffer damage from fire(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Newton reported that 15 people were displaced after a fire at the Fox Meadows apartments. A 40-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

“It spread so quick it was like a wildfire,” said Tammy Smith, who lives at the Fox Meadows apartments.

“As soon as I came out, all I saw was nothing but black smoke going everywhere,” said Matthew Davis, who lives at the Fox Meadows apartments.

The first started around 11:30 Sunday morning and impacted one fourplex building. The First Missionary Church next door helped those who are now without a home.

“The church has been very lovely, they immediately came out offered water, offered us to use the restroom, bought pizza,” said Smith. “I’m amazed at them they need to be praised.”

Fire crews from Hesston, Halstead, and Walton were called in to assist. The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

