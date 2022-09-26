KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’

FILE — Kansas City Police Department
FILE — Kansas City Police Department(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable.

A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others missing from the area around 85th Street and Prospect Avenue. It also called out police, government officials and activists for their silence on the alleged crimes.

Police said “there is no basis to support this rumor.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
A motorcycle rider crashed while being chased by police at Sedgwick County Park.
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Thunderbirds return to Wichita for first time in four years
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
LIVE: Briefing on WPD property and evidence operations
Flyover at Wichita Wind Surge season opener at Riverfront Stadium
Wind Surge drop Game 1 of Texas League Championship Series
FactFinder investigator Alex Flippin checks in with a Hutchinson man about what happened when...
FactFinder: Do your research when choosing a solar company for your home
FactFinder investigator Alex Flippin checks in with a Hutchinson man about what happened when...
Do your research when choosing a solar company for your home