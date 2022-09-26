Man arrested for attempted murder in downtown Wichita stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Wichita man for attempted murder in connection with a Friday morning stabbing in downtown Wichita.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing call about 6:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 400 block of West Central. While on the way, officers learned a neighbor drove the 41-year-old man injured in the stabbing to a local hospital.

The investigation revealed 29-year-old Trey Schulz and the 41-year-old man were having an argument when Schulz stabbed the man more than 30 times.

Police said the men knew one another and the crime isn’t random. As of Monday afternoon, police said the injured man is out of the hospital. Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

