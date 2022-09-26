NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/KWCH) - A NASA spacecraft is closing in on an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam is set to occur Monday at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away.

“NASA’s DART Mission is a study to see how we could deflect an asteroid,” said Dr. Nick Solomey, Wichita State University Director of Space Science Studies.

The DART spacecraft is expected to plow into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should carve out a crater and hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit.

“This asteroid is very far away. It’s just a small asteroid that orbits another one. They chose that because that way they would have no impact on the orbit of those pair,” Dr. Solomey explains.

The moment of impact won’t be visible in Kansas, but NASA is providing a live stream of the event. Dr. Solomey said this is still a big achievement for NASA and could potentially save the earth if the worst were to happen.

“There’s a lot of near-earth asteroids and NASA knows they could possibly deflect some of these near-earth asteroids if you got a long enough distance away you could deflect them early enough that you would miss the earth,” said Dr. Solomey.

Jarred Novak, a student of Dr. Solomey, said he’s just excited to witness a test that will aid in scientific research for the future.

“Any educational value or any type of mission that proves any scientific research is good whether it works or doesn’t...gives us some progress towards the future and future missions,” said Novak, who is receiving a master’s in physics from Wichita State.

NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for days, possibly weeks.

“It’ll take months to figure out what the impact was because they’re going to have to then spend a lot of time making measurements of this small asteroid to see how much they changed it,” said Dr. Solomey. “I believe what I heard is that the orbit right now is once every 12 hours and we expect that the change that they’re going to induce is going to be no more than a 10-minute change to the orbit.”

You can watch a live feed from NASA’s DART Spacecraft on approach to the Dimorphos asteroid here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6Z1E0mW2ag

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com