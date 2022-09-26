Wichita man sentenced in ‘swatting’ case that led to death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax call that led to police shooting and killing an innocent Wichita man.

Shane Gaskill was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud.

Prosecutors said that in December 2017, Gaskill and Ohio gamer Casey Viner argued online over a $1.50 bet. Using an old Wichita address from Gaskill, Viner persuaded Tyler Barris of Los Angeles to place a hoax call to Wichita police claiming a shooting and kidnapping had happened at the address.

A 28-year-old man who lived at the home, Andrew Finch, was shot and killed by police after he opened the front door.

