Wichita man sentenced in ‘swatting’ case that led to death

(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax call that led to police shooting and killing an innocent Wichita man.

Shane Gaskill was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud.

Prosecutors said that in December 2017, Gaskill and Ohio gamer Casey Viner argued online over a $1.50 bet. Using an old Wichita address from Gaskill, Viner persuaded Tyler Barris of Los Angeles to place a hoax call to Wichita police claiming a shooting and kidnapping had happened at the address.

A 28-year-old man who lived at the home, Andrew Finch, was shot and killed by police after he opened the front door.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
A motorcycle rider crashed while being chased by police at Sedgwick County Park.
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Thunderbirds return to Wichita for first time in four years
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
KBI warns of ‘spoofing scam’

Latest News

Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Calls for justice continue year after Kansas teen’s in-custody death
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
Man arrested for attempted murder in downtown Wichita stabbing
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence