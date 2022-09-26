Wind Surge drop Game 1 of Texas League Championship Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge dropped Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series on Sunday night, falling 11-3 in a road game against the Frisco Roughriders.

The three-game series returns to Wichita for the final two games, including an if-necessary Game 3 on Wednesday. Game 2 is Tuesday night at 7:05 at Riverfront Stadium. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Wind Surge advanced to the championship series by defeating Tulsa in Round 1 of the playoffs. The Wind Surge are trying to bring an affiliated minor-league baseball championship since 1999, when the Wichita Wranglers won the title. Eight years later, the Wranglers moved to Springdale, Ark., and became the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Last season, the Wind Surge’s first, Northwest Arkansas, the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, defeated Wichita in a three-game sweep for the championship.

