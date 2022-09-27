1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene.
