1 critical in vehicle-pedestrian collision

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has suffered critical injuries in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Broadway and MacArthur Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Eastbound and northbound lanes at the intersection were shut down as authorities responded to the scene.

12 NEWS has a crew on the way. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

