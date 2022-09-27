16-year-old arrested after bomb threat at Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after a bomb threat at Salina South High School.

The Salina Police Department says on Wednesday, Sept. 21, a School Resource Officer at Salina South High School was made aware of a threat made to students. The statement indicated that in the future a bomb would be brought to the school.

Some reports have stated that the threat indicated that there was a bomb inside the school already, however, SPD was clear that there was never an indication a bomb was inside the school. It also said there was never any indication that students or staff were in any immediate danger.

SPD also noted that any threat made against a school is taken seriously and - when corroborated by witnesses - is considered a credible threat and appropriate action will be taken. These actions include charging those involved when probable cause exists.

Salina Police said they have taken an individual into custody for the case who has been booked into the Saline Co. Jail on criminal threat.

Saline Co. District Attorney Jeff Ebel tells 13 NEWS that the suspect, a 16-year-old student, has been criminally charged with one count of criminal threat. He said the case is currently pending in Saline Co. District Court.

