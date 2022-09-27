Cool and quiet morning across Kansas

What to wear in Wichita today.
What to wear in Wichita today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cool but otherwise quiet morning across Kansas. However, a weak cold front will sweep across the state today. After climbing into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon, Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

No rain is expected with the front, and the next seven days look storm-free as well. Late September sunshine will allow for a warming trend into the weekend as highs top-out in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead… a slow moving, weak weather maker will bring some clouds and cooler temperatures to Kansas next week, but meaningful rainfall looks unlikely with this system.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S/NE 5-10. High: 88.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, slightly cooler. Wind: E 5-15. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 82. Mostly sunny and a little breezy.

Fri: Low: 53. High: 85. Mostly sunny, continued breezy.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 86. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 85. Mostly sunny and warm.

Mon: Low: 54. High: 83. Partly cloudy.

