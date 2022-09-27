El Dorado man arrested on 43 counts of child pornography

Aaron Langley-Dunning.
Aaron Langley-Dunning.(El Dorado Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado Police on Monday arrested Aaron Langley-Dunning on 43 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography, among other charges.

The arrest was made following an investigation into an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging the sexual exploitation of children.

Langley-Dunning was also arrested one count each of electronic solicitation, indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

