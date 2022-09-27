Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills seized in Garden City traffic stop

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police Department seized a large amount of fentanyl and other illegal drugs following a traffic stop last Friday.

The stop happened at around 1 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 4100 block of E. US Highway 50. A search of the vehicle netted officers hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl, along with other drug paraphernalia. Three people were arrested, including the 29-year-old driver, Cheyenne McGahan, a transient. Also arrested were 53-year-old April Williams and 46-year-old Steven Calhoun, both of Garden City.

Through the warrant executed from the traffic stop and Calhoun’s residence, the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force seized:

  • 991 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl
  • 38.1 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 40 units of liquid Methamphetamine/Fentanyl
  • 22 units of Fentanyl
  • Items indicative of the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics

All three suspects were booked into the Finney County Jail for various drug charges related to distribution and possession.

