Nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills seized in Garden City traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police Department seized a large amount of fentanyl and other illegal drugs following a traffic stop last Friday.

The stop happened at around 1 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 4100 block of E. US Highway 50. A search of the vehicle netted officers hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills mixed with fentanyl, along with other drug paraphernalia. Three people were arrested, including the 29-year-old driver, Cheyenne McGahan, a transient. Also arrested were 53-year-old April Williams and 46-year-old Steven Calhoun, both of Garden City.

Through the warrant executed from the traffic stop and Calhoun’s residence, the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force seized:

991 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl

38.1 grams of Methamphetamine

40 units of liquid Methamphetamine/Fentanyl

22 units of Fentanyl

Items indicative of the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics

All three suspects were booked into the Finney County Jail for various drug charges related to distribution and possession.

