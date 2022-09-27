I-35 closed in Oklahoma due to major crash, fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on I-35 in Noble County, Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involves several semis, motor homes, and passenger vehicles. I-35 is shut down southbound at mile marker 211 and northbound at mile marker 203.

OHPDPS said there is also a grass fire in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

We are currently working a large crash involving several semis, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 in Noble County. I-35 is completely shut down southbound at mile marker 211 and northbound at mile marker 203. There is also a grass fire there so please avoid that area. pic.twitter.com/xpnojX5etQ — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) September 27, 2022

