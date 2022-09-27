I-35 closed in Oklahoma due to major crash, fire
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on I-35 in Noble County, Oklahoma.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash involves several semis, motor homes, and passenger vehicles. I-35 is shut down southbound at mile marker 211 and northbound at mile marker 203.
OHPDPS said there is also a grass fire in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com