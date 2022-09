WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street.

Drivers should expect delays.

K-15 SB at I-135 is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle. Traffic is being diverted at Wassal St. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/1n5ok9f52x — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) September 27, 2022

