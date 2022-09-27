Monkeypox cases grows to 4 in Sedgwick County

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday there are four presumptive cases of monkeypox in the county.

As of September 23, 2022, there are 12 cases of monkeypox in the state of Kansas. The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low at this time.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to but milder than smallpox. The most recognizable symptom is a rash that looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Flu-like symptoms are also possible before or after the rash.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal, but symptoms can be painful and can leave permanent scarring.

