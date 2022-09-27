Monkeypox cases grows to 4 in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday there are four presumptive cases of monkeypox in the county.

As of September 23, 2022, there are 12 cases of monkeypox in the state of Kansas. The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low at this time.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to but milder than smallpox. The most recognizable symptom is a rash that looks like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Flu-like symptoms are also possible before or after the rash.

Monkeypox is rarely fatal, but symptoms can be painful and can leave permanent scarring.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com