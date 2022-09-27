Kansas motorcyclist killed in collision with deer

Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday evening in Stafford County when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a deer.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on SE 80th Avenue, a little more than half a mile north of SE 60th Street, about six miles south of Stafford.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Larry Ryan was northbound on SE 80th Avenue when he attempted to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway from the right.

KHP said Ryan lost control and left the roadway. He and his 2012 Honda motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
On Monday, Sept. 26, Wichita State University released a rendering of plans to replace Cessna...
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
Wichita Police Department badge
City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and evidence
Cookies from Indulge Sweet Treats & Catering in Russell County, Kansas
Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large crash in Noble County, Oklahoma, that has shut down...
I-35 closed in Oklahoma due to major crash, fire
Cooper Davis overdosed after he and three friends purchased what they thought was percocet.
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135.
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
KWCH Car Crash generic
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash