Kansas motorcyclist killed in collision with deer

STAFFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday evening in Stafford County when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a deer.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on SE 80th Avenue, a little more than half a mile north of SE 60th Street, about six miles south of Stafford.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Larry Ryan was northbound on SE 80th Avenue when he attempted to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway from the right.

KHP said Ryan lost control and left the roadway. He and his 2012 Honda motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com