Newton’s Brian Skinner named Kansas Teacher of the Year

Kansas Teacher of the Year Brian Skinner
Kansas Teacher of the Year Brian Skinner(Newton USD 373)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson announced Newton High School interrelated special education English teacher Brian Skinner as the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the 2023 Dale Dennis Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet in Wichita. Skinner was named the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists.

Skinner has taught nine years – all at Newton High School. He is employed through the Harvey County Special Education Cooperative in Newton. He currently is the Newton High School special education department chair. Outside of the special education department, Skinner also has taught general education for Newton’s virtual program from 2016 through 2020 and served as an adjunct history professor for Bethel College in 2017.

During Saturday’s banquet ceremony, Kim Gronniger, director of marketing, wholesaled business, for Security Benefit Corp., presented Skinner with a $4,000 cash award. In addition, Skinner will receive the Kansas Teacher of the Year Lifelong Learning Scholarship to attend participating universities free of charge as long as he continues teaching in Kansas. He also will receive The Hubbard Foundation Kansas Teacher of the Year Ambassadorship, which provides funding for travel and other necessary expenses incurred by the Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Skinner is now a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

