Quiet but mild pattern holding

Quiet weather
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cooler and breezy. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 81. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 53. High: 83. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: Low: 53. High: 84. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 54. High: 83. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 55. High: 82. Partly cloudy.

