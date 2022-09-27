Shaquille O’Neal to headline 38th Late Night in the Phog

FILE - Shaquille O' Neal smiles while answering questions from reporters during a news...
FILE - Shaquille O' Neal smiles while answering questions from reporters during a news conference at the Heat Media day on Oct. 4, 2004, in Miami. (AP Photo/David Adame, File)(DAVID ADAME | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday, it was announced that Shaquille O’Neal will be headlining the 38th Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 14.

Shaq, who also goes by DJ Diesel these days, is expected to “perform an energetic and fast-paced set.”

The other highlight of the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. that day inside Allen Fieldhouse, will be the unveiling of the 2022 Men’s Basketball National Championship banner. “The returning players from last year’s squad will also receive their championship rings in a special ceremony,” KU said.

The event is meant to help the Kansas basketball programs kick off the 2022-23 season.

Late Night in the Phog will still be free for fans, but tickets do have to be claimed in advance. Click here for further details from KU about the event itself, as well as how you can attend.

