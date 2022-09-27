Student arrested for threat written on bathroom wall at Salina South HS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into a threat written on a bathroom wall at Salina South High School led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. The Salina Police Department said the statement, written on a wall in a women’s bathroom, indicated a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.

“USD 305 Staff notified parents of the threat via email correspondence,” Salina police said in a news release on the threat and student arrest. “Please know that the Salina Police Department worked hand in hand with USD305 school officials to investigate this incident and ensure that local schools were safe. On September 27th, the police department had an increased law enforcement presence at Salina South High School.”

Information from a citizen led police to the arrest of a 14-year-old girl. Police said the teen would be booked into juvenile detention, and the department is requesting charges of criminal threat and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

“The Salina Police Department takes these threats seriously and will work to identify suspect(s) and make an arrest when probable cause exists. The Salina Police Department would like to remind the public that citizen tips are often instrumental in helping clear criminal cases,” the department said.

